South Africa: MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela On Fire At Fort Amiel Museum

press release

MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela is saddened by the destruction of Fort Amiel Museum in Newcastle as it succumbed to the wildfire that swept through its precinct burning one of the buildings.

Besides the building, the fire also destroyed a collection about the history of Newcastle and historical furniture.

The facility was opened as the Cultural History Museum of Newcastle in 1990 at the restored British military base built in 1876. The building which is rich in history was used during the Anglo-Zulu War and Anglo-Boer Wars.

"This incident is a huge loss to the heritage of KwaZulu-Natal as Fort Amiel Museum is one of the 42 museums that are affiliated to the KZN Department of Arts and Culture. What saddens us is that the fire came at a time when we should be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the museum" says MEC for Arts and Culture Hlengiwe Mavimbela.