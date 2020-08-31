Tunisia: Covid-19 - 113 More Infections Reported (Health Ministry)

31 August 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 113 more COVID-19 infections (89 domestic, 9 imported and 14 active) were recorded on August 29, the Health Ministry announced.

These infections were reported after 2,667 tests were performed, including 29 follow-ups, the ministry specified in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The total infections in Tunisia have risen since the June 27 border reopening to 2,484 (1,917 domestic, 543 imported and 26 deaths), the same source said.

53 patients are currently hospitalised, including 15 in intensive care units.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.