Tunisia: Covid-19 - 113 More Infections Reported (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — 113 more COVID-19 infections (89 domestic, 9 imported and 14 active) were recorded on August 29, the Health Ministry announced.

These infections were reported after 2,667 tests were performed, including 29 follow-ups, the ministry specified in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The total infections in Tunisia have risen since the June 27 border reopening to 2,484 (1,917 domestic, 543 imported and 26 deaths), the same source said.

53 patients are currently hospitalised, including 15 in intensive care units.