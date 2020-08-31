Gambia Records No New Covid-19 Deaths

31 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Gambia's Health Ministry in a covid-19 update on Sunday says no new covid-19 death was recorded. However, 98 new infections cases were registered, taking the total of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country to 2,895.

The Gambia has overall registered 96 covid-19 related deaths.

According to health officials, the new covid-19 infections represents a 27.5% test positivity rate (98 out of 357 total tests performed). The median age of the new cases is 33.5 years (range: 9 to 78 years)

"Three hundred and fifty-seven (357) new laboratory test results received from MRCG and NPHL. Of these, 8 new tests returned indeterminant," Health ministry said.

In the new report of the ministry, 8 new recoveries have been registered, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to date to 751 (26% recovery rate). Whereas no people were newly taken into quarantine, no new discharges were also made.

The country currently has 44 people in quarantine, 2,048 active cases, 241 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%

The bulk of the active cases is asymptomatic and as such is self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 100 positive cases, bringing the total of infections to 13,556 with 36 in serious condition. At least 9,388 people have recovered with 284 deaths and 3,883 under treatment.

Africa has over 874,000 cases with 18,498 deaths.

The world has registered 25, 164, 818 cases with 846, 757 deaths.

