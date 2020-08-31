Somalia: Jubaland Forces Arrest Sixteen for Sale of Alcohol

31 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Jubaland security forces have conducted an operation in Alanley district of southwest Kismayo against alcohol dealers, arrested suspects and recovered bottles of alcohol from their custody, police confirm.

Kismayo police boss Warsame Ahmed Guelleh said that the security forces conducted a raid following a tip-off from the residents.

"They have been using the house as a distribution point we have arrested them this morning with bottles of alcohol," Kismayo police boss said.

He also noted the suspects presently being held in police custody and they will soon appear before the court.

Somalia is a predominantly Muslim country with strict regulations on alcohol use. The country has a long coastal line making it a crucial player in sea transport.

The country is suffering from insurgent activities by the al-Shabaab militants who are fighting the government in a bid to impose a strict interpretation of Shariah - Islamic law.

