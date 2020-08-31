Namibia: Adora, Sally Boss Madam First Winners At the Virtual Namas

31 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paheja Siririka

Adora won the Best Collaboration for her hit song 'Sim Di A' featuring Jayden while Sally Boss Madam scooped the award for Best Afro-pop for her song 'Centre' featuring Don Kamati at the first NAMAs virtual show held over the weekend.

"It feels good to scoop the Best Afro-pop award, its a genre that I have been doing and to be recognised for it, is humbling. It came as a shock, I didn't expect it but I am truly humbled and excited that I get to add this one to the other awards," said the joyous and over the moon Sally.

NAMAs executive, Tim Ekandjo said: "We would like to congratulate all the nominees for the Best Afro-Pop and Best Collaboration sponsored by Standard Bank and NWR respectively.

They are all deserving winners. Congratulations to Adora and Sally Boss Madam for emerging victorious on the night. We would like to assure the public that the virtual NAMAs are being conducted with very strict safety measures that adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

Mics are being sanitized, temperatures of all artists are checked, no guests are allowed, we have an attendance register in place and no dancers are allowed.

In the case of collaborations, only the main artist will be allowed to sing without a mask and all crew in the venue wears masks."

The second show will see Best Single and Best Traditional on 4 September 2020 while Best Gospel and Lifetime Achievement Award will be given on the 5 September 2020.

The NAMAs finale will be hosted live, virtually over an eight full weekend period, until 14 October 2020. Although the public vote for Best Pan African Artist of the Year already closed in May, the voting for the Song of the Year will continue until 24th October 2020 at 14:00.

The NAMAs Premium Livestream Concerts will be exclusively available to view for those who bought a ticket to the show.

"Once you've purchased a ticket you will receive a message containing your secure unique logon details to stream the show live. Your ticket gives you access to the live show, also, the ability to view the NAMA concert again within 48 hours afterwards. All of the concerts will be re-broadcast again to everyone else, on NBC Television as well in three days after the live concert happened," detailed

Ekandjo. - psiririka@nepc.com.na

