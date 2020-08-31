Namibia: Teenagers Celebrate Birthdays With Less Fortunate

Tsumeb — Over 50 households benefitted from a birthday treat, hosted by teenage cousins Pedro Adriano and John Francisco, who spent their day distributing food hampers to the less fortunate around Tsumeb on Saturday.

The duo, aged 15 and 18, respectively, started with a songful delight at the town's dumpsite, where close to 30 needy people were found scavenging for valuable items. They were, thus, each given food hampers containing a bag of maize meal, sugar, canned fish, and cooking oil.

They further proceeded to dish out hampers in the town's informal settlement of Kuvukiland and Ondundu.

According to the boys, they felt that under these trying times, where families are displaced and movements restricted, it was worth sharing the moment to assist those who are in dire need.

"We didn't want something for ourselves only; this is a time where we need to stand up for others. I have seen some people donate clothing and blankets. Since there was no food given then, I thought to myself that these people might need something to eat - even if it doesn't last forever,; I know it will make a difference," said Fransisco.

