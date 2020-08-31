Namibia: Sexually Abused Minors Receive Counselling ... As Alleged Paedophile Returns to Court

The minor boys who were allegedly preyed on, sexually abused and videotaped by a 48-year-old Windhoek resident for a pornographic business, are currently undergoing counselling for the trauma.

This came to light when the accused Johann Wickus Maree made an appearance in Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Friday.

It is alleged that up to 34 children were victims of the alleged sexual exploitation and abuse. State prosecutor Sylvia Kauluma informed the court the State has managed to obtain statements from some of the victims. Thus, investigations into the matter have not yet been completed.

The prosecution at the moment is charging Maree with eight counts of rape, eight of indecent assault, eight charges of committing an immoral act with a child under the age of 16, eight counts of trafficking in persons by recruiting under-age boys with the intent to subject them to sexual exploitation, and eight charges of using children to create child pornography.

In total, Maree is facing 40 charges.

The prosecution is alleging that Maree allegedly raped and sexually abused the minor boys between 2016 and this year.

At the time of his arrest in May, the police indicated that they have been carrying out an investigation in collaboration with the Netherlands police, the South African police and Interpol since 2019.

The police investigations centred around pornographic video recordings of minor boys which have been loaded to the "dark web" of the internet. The videos were allegedly connected to the username Maree.

Maree who worked as a private investigator and sports photographer was allegedly operating a website under the name 'Boy Idols'. Through police investigations, it was discovered that Maree sold pictures of boys modelling clothes and swimwear.

According to the police, videos obtained through investigations show minors performing various sexual acts in bathrooms. Other videos were filed in toilets and swimming pools at sporting events in Windhoek. These videos were also allegedly sold on the internet.

Maree who is currently in police custody is scheduled to make another court appearance on 4 December after his case was postponed for further police investigations and legal aid.

