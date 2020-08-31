Namibia: Man Succumbs to Injuries After Assault

31 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — A 41-year-old man, who initially faced charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, had his charges changed to murder after his victim succumbed to his injuries.

The 61-year-old victim was allegedly stabbed with a knife in the ribs and sustained an open wound.

The alleged assault happened on 18 August 2020 at Omindamba border post in the Onesi constituency.

The victim died four days later.

Police regional crime investigations coordinator in Omusati region Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the victim was initially treated the same day at the Outapi district hospital and was discharged the same day.

"He later went back for a follow up and was transferred to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital and was admitted at the intensive care unit in a critical condition," said Simaho.

The suspect Paulus Shiwedha was arrested and appeared in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, the police in Omusati registered a case of attempted murder after a 21-year-old was stabbed with a knife in the rib.

The incident happened at a shebeen at Oshikuku.

According to Simaho, the victim sustained serious injury and was transported to Oshikuku hospital.

He was later transferred to the Oshakati hospital, where he is reported to be in a critical condition. The suspect, an Angolan national, is a vendor at Oshikuku and is still at large.

The police in Omusati last week also reported two cases of suicide.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy hanged himself with a tie at Onaanda.

A 20-year-old also hanged himself with a wire in his sleeping room.

The incident happened at Oshikuyu village in the Otamanzi constituency.

