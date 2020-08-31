Kenya: Covid-19 Scandal - Uhuru Wants All Kemsa Tenders Published Online

President Uhuru Kenyatta has given the Health ministry 30 days to establish a mechanism for all tenders by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (kemsa) to be published online for the sake of transparency.

Kemsa has been on the spot for weeks over a Covid-19 procurement scandal involving the purchase of several items at exorbitant prices, leading to the looting of billions of shillings.

Amid investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and other relevant authorities, its chief executive Jonah Manjari and directors Eliud Muriithi (Commercial) and Charles Jume (Procurement) were suspended on August 14.

President Kenyatta issued the directive at the Covid-19 Conference held virtually on Monday, for the country to reflect on past experiences and plan for the future.

Key points

Among those who took part in the virtual gathering were Deputy President William Ruto, Council of Governors chair Wycliffe Oparanya, who is the governor of Kakamega County, and ministers.

In his address, President Kenyatta emphasised the need for preventive care when it comes to response to all diseases.

He noted that the measures Kenya took following the Covid-19 pandemic, many of which are related to higher standards of hygiene, resulted in a decline in the number of cases of other diseases such as those that are waterborne.

Mr Kenyatta also noted the need to focus on mental healthcare as it is a serious concern, especially among the youth. He asked the Health ministry to begin working on a detailed plan on how to address the matter.

He also called for the utilisation of knowledge gained from the global and national response to Covid-19 in the roll-out of the country's Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme.