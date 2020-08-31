South Africa: Police Launch a Manhunt for Alleged Murder Suspect(s) of a 22-Year-Old Woman

press release

The Police at Levubu in the Vhembe District have launched a manhunt for the suspect(s) responsible for the brutal murder of a 22-year-old woman on 29 August 2020 at about 21: 45, at Mutsha (Khwekhwe) location.

The Police were alerted by community members about the incident and on arrival, they found the lifeless body of the woman, identified as Grace Mudau, with multiple stab wounds at her boyfriend's kraal.

Preliminary investigations were conducted and revealed that the deceased might have been killed elsewhere and the body then dumbed at the scene. The alleged boyfriend has since disappeared.

A case of murder was opened and Police immediately commenced with investigations and manhunt for the suspect.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has strongly condemned this horrendous act and instructed the Police to hunt down the perpetrator(s) and bring them to book.

Police are calling upon Kenneth Mphaphuli to avail himself at the Levubu Police Station as it is believed he might be able to assist with investigations.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) may contact Detective Warrant Officer Edward Mudogwa on 072 107 6731, the Crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest Police station.

Police investigations are still continuing