South Africa: Police Launch a Manhunt for Alleged Murder Suspect(s) of a 22-Year-Old Woman

31 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police at Levubu in the Vhembe District have launched a manhunt for the suspect(s) responsible for the brutal murder of a 22-year-old woman on 29 August 2020 at about 21: 45, at Mutsha (Khwekhwe) location.

The Police were alerted by community members about the incident and on arrival, they found the lifeless body of the woman, identified as Grace Mudau, with multiple stab wounds at her boyfriend's kraal.

Preliminary investigations were conducted and revealed that the deceased might have been killed elsewhere and the body then dumbed at the scene. The alleged boyfriend has since disappeared.

A case of murder was opened and Police immediately commenced with investigations and manhunt for the suspect.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has strongly condemned this horrendous act and instructed the Police to hunt down the perpetrator(s) and bring them to book.

Police are calling upon Kenneth Mphaphuli to avail himself at the Levubu Police Station as it is believed he might be able to assist with investigations.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) may contact Detective Warrant Officer Edward Mudogwa on 072 107 6731, the Crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest Police station.

Police investigations are still continuing

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.