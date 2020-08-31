South Africa: 'There Are Fundamental Problems With the Public Service and We're Working to Fix Them'

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Cyril Ramaphosa

At a time when we have been confronted with a series of scandals that point to clear complicity by certain public servants in acts of corruption, this Public Service Month should be an opportunity for the men and women tasked with this weighty responsibility to set themselves apart.

Dear Fellow South African,

There are few callings more important for a person than the call to public service.

It is an opportunity to improve people's lives and change society for the better. It carries great responsibility and often demands much of individuals and their families.

Tomorrow is the start of Public Service Month, which is held in September each year to promote a culture of pride and ethics in the public service, and improvement in all facets of service provision.

A streamlined, efficient and well-integrated civil service is the hallmark of a capable state. Likewise, an unproductive, inefficient and cumbersome civil service can frustrate the implementation of even the best policies.

Public servants are the first interface between government and citizens. Their encounters, whether positive or negative, are crucial in how the state is perceived by the wider population.

Our key priority is to build a capable state. If we are...

