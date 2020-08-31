Zimbabwe: MDC-T to Recall Bindura Mayor, Eight Councillors

31 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

THE MDC-T's Mashonaland Central provincial executive has recommended that Bindura mayor Carlos Tokyo and eight other councillors be recalled for failing to respect the party's leadership.

In a recent letter to the party's president Dr Thokozani Khupe, the executive said the councillors were no longer serving the interests of the party and their recall was in line with their party's constitution.

"We hope you will urgently execute this exercise as a matter of urgency and within the earliest possible time. Further delays will greatly disadvantage the MDC-T party," said the executive.

Section 5.4 of the party's constitution required every member to accept and conform to the constitution, policies and regulations of the party and to conduct oneself in a manner not prejudicial to the interests of the party.

Councillors the provincial executive wants to be recalled are Norbert Dhokotera (Ward 10), Brian Kembo (Ward 3), Friday Chigwade (Ward 4), Aniko Chikuvanyanga (Ward 9), Mupingidza (Ward 1), Oliver Mukombwe (Ward 6) and Nyarumbe (Ward 8).

The provincial executive also wants Clr Fanuel Chigonero of Mazowe Ward 28 to be recalled, as well as Tonderai Samhu and Sekai Dhokotera from the provincial council.

If the MDC-T leadership consents to the request, the Bindura mayor and his councillors will join a host of other councillors and members of Parliament since the return to the party of the 2014 leadership structures.

Read the original article on The Herald.

