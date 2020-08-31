Kenya: Fancy Fingers, Lady Mandy Welcome Their Bundle of Joy

Sauti Sol's guitarist, composer and producer, Polycarp Otieno alias 'Fancy Fingers', and his wife Lady Mandy have welcomed their first child.

Although the couple is yet to share the good news, the arrival of their bundle of joy was announced on Sunday on Churchill Show.

A source close to the Kenyan afro-pop band told this writer that the couple welcomed their baby on August 26, 2020.

"Polycarp and Lady Mandy welcomed their baby Wednesday last week. The couple have kept the information of their child a secret. We don't even know the gender," said the source who promised to share more information.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, Churchill Show has been documenting the career journey of different entertainers in the weekly show. On Sunday Sauti Sol graced the show.

During the show, while the band members shared their stories, Polycarp kept looking at his phone and it was then that show host Daniel 'Churchill' Ndambuki asked him to share why he was staring at his phone.

Due anytime

"My wife is due anytime, so I am waiting for that call," Polycarp said as he put his phone down.

Before the show went on a break, Polycarp received the call he had been waiting for, announcing the arrival of his child.

He left immediately and was not part of the show after it resumed from the break.

The couple announced the pregnancy in May, 2020 when Polycarp shared a stunning photo of his wife showing off her baby bump.

Polycarp shared the picture on his Instagram with the caption, "She's a QUEEN. So SUPREME.

Lady Mandy also posted the same picture and thanked her husband for the best gift.

"Remember your 2020 blessings are still intact. Happy new month friends! 🥰😊 Mr O did give me the best gift yet 💙."

The two tied the knot on November 15, 2018 in a private white wedding at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club.

The church wedding came three months after the couple held an elegant traditional wedding in Bujumbura, Burundi, where Lady Mandy hails from.

It was on the same day Fancy Fingers went to settle the dowry with his in-laws, as per Burundi culture.