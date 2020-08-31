Tunisia: SNJT Condemns 'Return to Practices of Intimidation and Prosecution of Journalists'

31 August 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (French: SNJT) condemned on Sunday the return to practices of "intimidation and prosecution," on the basis of the anti-terror law of journalists who "are under pressure in their investigative work, especially when it comes to stories about terrorist crimes."

The union further condemned in a press release the frequent interrogations targeting journalists by the El Aouina investigation unit into terrorism crimes.

Journalist and chief editor Mongi Khadhraoui was interrogated last Saturday by this unit over an article he published in the Al Chourouk newspaper in 2016 on the "Mnihla terrorist cell" and on his information sources, considering that what he had published could harm the national security, the SNJT recalled.

"Akher Khabar" journalist Dorra Gharbi was also interrogated on August 28 for two hours by 3 officers belonging to this unit over a case lodged against her by two security unionists, the SNJT added.

Gharbi had participated in 2017 in a "Cap FM" radio show during which she discussed the arrest campaign conducted by Premier Youssef Chahed.

According to the press release, the security unit chief tried to convince the journalist to interrogate her without the presence of her lawyer but she insisted on the presence of her lawyers during the interrogation.

As part of legal proceedings against the journalists, the union said the Tunis Court of First Instance had ruled on August 27 that the verdict against journalist Azza Korbi who had formerly worked for the Al Sour newspaper was annulled due to the statute of limitations.

The journalist had been sentenced to 6 months imprisonment for attributing facts against a public official without providing evidence, following the publication, in 2012, of an article on a corruption case in a partnership contract between a state-owned enterprise and a foreign company.

