Malawi: Chinsapo Sweet Melodies Drops 'Moyo Wanga Ukondwa' Dvd

While others in the music industry are on pause due to the new physical distancing norm over coronavirus, few artists are still making progress including the Lilongwe-based women's choir, Chinsapo sweet melodies which has released the DVD of their third album titled 'Moyo wanga ukondwa'.

Sponsored by a locally owned Choice Construction company, the choir has failed to officially launch the visual album due to Covid 19 government restrictions and further opted to still release the DVD which is expected to be accessed in various online platforms.

Comparing to other music videos that have come out of Malawi, 'Moyo wanga Ukondwa' DVD is exceptional and the overall execution of the scenes make the DVD a marvel to watch and currently the feedback is positive.

Speaking in an interview Chinsapo sweet melodies chairperson Angella Chankomera said it took them time to come up with the full album describing the process as tiresome, however she said it was worth it, considering the quality that has come out.

Chankomera said they had plans to launch the DVD this year but corona Virus has affected them and that is why they have just decided to release it and start selling online.

"Initially, we were planning to launch the DVD this year, but corona virus hasn't spared us and then we have now been forced to distribute via online platforms. We come to preach the gospel across the country and beyond no matter what.

"We will also distribute the DVD in various churches so that people can access the hard copy. With Corona or no Corona we will still continue preaching the good news," she said

Choice Construction Company Director Daniel Makaula said he saw a great potential in the choir way back in 2018 and he has been putting necessary resources together to see the choir doing great in the music industry.

Makaula said he is impressed with how the DVD has come out and that he will continue pumping in resources for the choir to spread the gospel in all corners of the country and even abroad.

Recorded and shot by Khathwa Aligiza at Alimoso Studios in the commercial city of Blantyre both the audio and the DVD of the album has more inspiring and teaching songs including Usadere nkhawa, Yesu Zikomo, Uzafera zaeni, satana ine ayi and Yesu patali among others.

According to Maxwell Olloto of Max Promotions who is also helping them working on some pertinent issues in the music industry, the choir has a bright future saying they have been impressive all along and he doesn't struggle to guide them in as far as music promotion is concerned.

Under Pentecostal holiness church at Chinsapo Township in Lilongwe the 10 members' choir started in 2009 and they currently have three albums now on their shelf.

