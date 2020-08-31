South Africa: Seven Vehicles Handed to Boost Service Delivery During Operation Basadi

press release

As part of commemorating Women's Month and boosting service delivery, vehicles were officially handed over to police stations in rural areas in the Eastern Cape on 29 August 2020.

The vehicles were made up of four bakkies that were handed over to Chetty, Pholile, Qhasa and Rietbron Police Stations and three (3) high performance VW Golf GTI which were officially handed to Butterworth, Mount Ayliff and Alice Highway Patrol Units.

The official handover was done by Eastern Cape MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Ms Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe at Mthatha SAPS Training Academy where she has also pledged to support police efforts to fight crime in the province as well as advancing the agenda of women empowerment and gender equality at the workplace.

The event was also attended by the all the mayors falling under OR Tambo District while Mrs Giyose represented Executive Mayor, Cllr Thokozile Sokanyile, and all of them participated and encouraged women in the women's dialogue on what can be done to improve inter-governmental relations in the fight against crime across all spheres of Government and specifically across the three Departments which fall directly under MEC Tikana-Gxothiwe's portfolio; SAPS, Departments of Transport and Safety and Liaison.

The Pholile Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Pamela Mdluli, was delighted to be one of the recipients for the new vehicle. "My prayers have been answered, as a rural station we have a serious problem of stock theft and we always needed a vehicle that can access these terrains. Moreover, it's a marked bakkie which will help with police visibility and as a Toyota 4x4 it will come in very handy to drive in our mountainous terrain. We will also carry some of the recovered stock and the vehicle couldn't have come at a better time", she said.

Pholile is a rural station halfway between Mt Fletcher and Matatiele.