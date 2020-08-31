South Africa: Security Guard Implicated in a Cash-in Transit Heist Appears in Court

31 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape — Onke Jilingisi (29), a security guard attached to the local store at Fisher Avenue in Epping appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate Court today on a cash in transit heist charge.

Jilingisi was arrested by Hawks' National Priority Violent Crimes team following a cash-in-transit robbery on Friday, 28 August 2020.

It is alleged that the driver of the G4S vehicle and a crewman had collected money from a local store in Fisher Avenue, Epping Industrial were on their way back to the armoured vehicle when two unknown suspects allegedly approached and pointed them with a firearm.

They fled the scene in a double cab bakkie after they allegedly disarmed the crewman of his firearm and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The hijacked bakkie was recovered abandoned on an open field near the Langa railway station.

The Hawks preliminary investigation allegedly linked the store security guard to the heist and he was arrested on the scene. The case against Jilingisi was postponed to the 02 September 2020 for bail application.

