Malawi: Nsanje Anticipates Good Governance From New Administration

Nsanje — Nsanje District Council hopes that the new District Commissioner (DC) would implement good governance and accountability in the operations of the Council which has been lacking for some time.

Members of the Council made the sentiments during the Extra-ordinary Full Council meeting held at Nsanje District Council chamber on Saturday which was meant to introduce Dr. Medson Matchaya as new DC replacing Douglas Moffat who has been posted to Thyolo.

During the meeting, Senior Chief Malemia alleged that the district has been losing a lot of money due to unscrupulous individuals, especially those that collect revenue.

He said the district has potential to collect more revenue which could contribute to the transformation of the district and ensure that issues of financial challenges are addressed once and for all.

"Governance has always been an issue here in Nsanje. We have the potential to raise a lot of money which can provide the necessary support to the citizens,"

"However, things have not been positive as some people have been siphoning the money. We have hope in the new DC that things will change for the better," Malemia pointed out.

Member of Parliament for Nsanje Central, Francis Kasaila said the district has hope in the new DC.

He advised the new DC that priority should be given to salaries for the Council's direct staff as they are an 'engine' for the district.

"Time has come to look after the welfare of the direct district employees. We need to prioritize this issue; these people need the much needed support. We have hope in the new DC, Dr. Matchaya," Kasaila hinted.

Nsanje District Council membership finally made resolutions that will help to improve good governance in running the Council businesses.