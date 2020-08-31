Malawi: Youth Group Donates Covid-19 PPEs to Chikwawa Communities

Chikwawa — Mtendere Youth Club in Chikwawa Sunday donated various items to the most vulnerable communities in the district as one way of providing support towards the fight against Covid-19.

The Youth Club from Tomali Village in the area of Paramount Chief Lundu in the district donated the items which included soap and face masks to orphans, the aged and persons with disabilities.

Mtendere Youth Club Chairperson, Gift Lamba said the club decided to distribute items to the needy because they felt such items could be scarce among them beneficiaries; hence, failing to protect themselves from the pandemic.

"We decided to distribute face masks and soap to the orphans, the elderly and persons with disabilities," he said.

Lamba added, "We commend Club members, district partners such as Centre for Youth Empowerment and Civic Education (CYECE), Centre for the Victimized Women and Children for their usual support because through the support, we are able to reach out to the most vulnerable communities."

CYECE's Project Officer for Chikwawa, Catherine Mbukwa hailed the interventions championed by the Youth club, saying it was very important to intervene in the fight against Covid-19.

"We appreciate what Mtendere Youth Club is doing to the needy. We helped them with some of the masks to reach the number they needed, among many others and we shall continue rendering our support," she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Dyson Masiyamphoka thanked the Youth Club for the support, saying it would go a long way towards the fight against Covid-19.

"I am glad to be one of the beneficiaries for the items being distributed today. I will be able to wash my hands with soap and cover my mouth and nose with the face mask as being advised because like they say, Coronavirus is real," he said.

At least 100 vulnerable people from Tomali Village and other surrounding areas have benefitted from the Youth Club gesture.