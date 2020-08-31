Uganda: Two Tourists Feared Dead At Kiira Dam in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda — Two tourists are feared dead after their boat was carried by the river Nile current towards Kiira Power station, whose spillways were open to release excess water.

ESKOM confirmed the Sunday evening incident, saying a family of four and a lone boater who tried to rescue them were washed through the spillway. Their guide was rescued minutes before.

Their guide, and two people in the boat and the lone boater, were rescued and were taken to hospital in Jinja, while the UPDF marine are searching for two missing persons.

ESKOM Uganda Limited are the biggest hydro electricity generation company in Uganda and have a concession to operate and maintain Nalubaale and Kiira Hydro Power stations.

