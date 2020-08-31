Kenya: How Young Coach Is Making Stars Out of Nakuru Youth

As she calmly steps into the dusty Kamukunji playgrounds in Nakuru East, 28-year-old Maureen Marvellous Odhiambo may be mistaken for an idler.

But she is here on a different mission. Empowering girls and boys through football to realise their dreams and to keep them away from drugs and illicit brews in the area known as the "operational base" of a criminal gang locally known as "Confirm" is her preoccupation.

The deadly youthful gang that operates in Nakuru Town, has hogged headlines for swindling Kenyans out of hundreds of thousands of shillings through fake mobile telephone transactions.

She has been instrumental in promoting football among boys and girls in slum areas of Bondeni, Lumumba, Kivumbini, Kaloleni, Flamingo, Manyani, Shauri Yako, Ojuka, Paul Machanga, Kanyon City and Baharini, where some members of "Confirm" have been known to hide.

She is the brain behind Galactico Young Stars.

Her hard work and vision is bearing fruit and the team which started with 48 players, now has a total of 164 players in Under-10, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 categories.

She takes a strategic position on the dusty touchline that is soon invaded by cows and watches her charges go through their paces.

Life motto

She has been contributing to uplifting the lives of underprivileged children through football single-handedly by coaching football among kids, some as young as five years. She has the vision to bridge the gender gap by changing the social norms and fighting crime and poverty through football in the slums. This has won her many admirers.

"My life motto is driven by the thought every child in the slum has a right to play sport," says a charming Maureen who is an alumnus of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology.

As she faces myriad challenges, her determination is heartwarming, giving hope of a better future to the children. Talent scouts regularly visit the area. The neglected Kamukunji playground has produced some of Kenya's top football stars and coaches.

Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars defender David "Calabar" Owino, who plays for Zesco United in the Zambian Premier League, and his brother Bernard Odhiambo of Kenyan Premier League club Bandari FC, launched their careers at the grounds.

Bandari coach Ken "Mabomu" Odhiambo, Sofapaka coach John Baraza, former Chemelil coach Francis Baraza who is now in Tanzania, Tusker coach Robert "The Lion" Matano who played for defunct Abeingo FC and former Vihiga United coach Edward Manoah played at the grounds.

Wazito FC full-back Denis Sikayi and John Mwangi of Posta Rangers, and AFC Leopards hitman Elvis "Machapo" Rupia are among the current generation of players to have played at the grounds.

Former Kenyan international John 'Mo' Muiruri who is living in Norway, the late AFC Leopards utility player David Akoi, Kenya's most celebrated winger of his time Ambrose "Golden Boy" Ayoyi sprouted from Kamukunji.

But how did the youthful coach's career start with the slum children?

"It all began when I was passing through Kamukunji playgrounds and I saw little enthusiastic players enjoying football. I asked coach Franklin Alegula if I could assist. I have never looked back since then," she recalls.

"I love working with children from disadvantaged backgrounds. I studied Special Needs Education at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology up to a Diploma level and this has helped me handle children from the slums," she explains.

Gor Mahia fan

Realising how her coaching skills could permanently keep the budding players from drugs, the fifth born in a family of six siblings has made Kamukunji her second home and has been coaching football there everyday.

"I realised the love for football influenced these children positively, and I started organising football tournaments especially meant for slum children," she says.

"Apart from coaching football, I am like their mother. Many come from broken families. I feed them with my meagre resources. I clothe some of them and give them a place to bath," adds Odhiambo who was influenced by her late father Joel Odhiambo Ondijo and her brother Stephen Otieno to take football seriously.

The trained coach and fan of Gor Mahia and Manchester United reveals that the positive changes she has witnessed in the lives of the young players keep her going.

"I identify with the problems these children go through daily. My compassion for children, especially the underprivileged and my ability to share in their problems is fulfilling to me," she explains.

She adds: "Activity on the pitch keeps them away from the lure of drugs, alcohol or indulgence in criminal activities like sniffing glue, petty crime or violence . This motivates me to continue with greater determination."

The football activities, she says, have helped the children make a transition from bad habits to good players, from unproductive to productive members of the community, thereby staying in school.

However, she admits that it was not easy when she started training them.

"It was not easy for me to convince some boys to drop bad habits. I'm happy they are engaged in football matters instead of crime. I'm familiar with the underprivileged children as I'm a trained special needs teacher and this helps me to lure them to football."

She has faced many challenges, including lack of balls, training kits, boots, and poor playing surface.

"I thank former Kisumu Posta FC player Peter "Kass Kass" Kamau for donating 21 pairs of boots and uniforms to the team and I appeal to other former players to help me with at least a ball each to save a generation and their names will be written in the football history books of Nakuru," she said.

"Young girls and boys growing up in slums face additional challenges. These children start seeing drugs as early as age five and at age 16 they are lured to 'Confirm' gang and start earning dirty money. Most girls are expected to help at home and studies take a back seat for them, let alone sports.

"I've noticed how participation in football has proven to inculcate self-confidence and self-worth in girls, I have started encouraging more girls' participation in football."

The initiative has turned out to be a grand success and from its ranks emerged good players who are future stars and role models.

"Football has also offered a good and secure platform for young girls to express themselves freely as well as develop their personality through football."

The daily football activities since then have been a catalyst in removing gender barriers.

"It has only been growing upwards with more girls regularly turning up and currently I have about 40 girls," she says

"Galactico Young Stars has been reaching out and empowering a larger number of girls to overcome the challenges they face in the slums.."

She says she has no regrets working with slum children.

"The joy, noise, and laughter of children with a different character in the field make life worth living."

"The initiative will serve its purpose when it'll inspire more boys and girls, especially those who are underprivileged, to choose training at Kamukunji playgrounds against the temptation."

She says using football as a tool for social change has its share of success stories.

"My approach through slum football has always been to empower underprivileged kids through football and provide them with a space to exercise and build on the knowledge. We have budding players who dropped bad habits and have reformed, and a few who have joined clubs in National Super League and County Leagues," said Maureen.

Besides football, Maureen also focuses on ensuring children continue with their learning.

"I believe that football can be used as an effective tool not only to bring underprivileged children together but also as a positive push towards transformation and development. I have been encouraging the children to learn while playing. I have also introduced topics such as life skills, health, and hygiene in our pep talks after training."

She says her training was badly affected during the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic and girls were the hardest hit.

"It was a tough moment with the problem of the sudden lack of menstrual hygiene kits for the underprivileged girls," she states.

She she openly talks about female health education to boys and girls to end the stigma around it.

"I recognised that the lack of menstrual-hygiene knowledge was not just a girls' issue but a social issue at a very early stage. I started with girls breaking the silence around it and conducting open dialogues about menstruation. I then brought boys onboard to discuss and learn about something as natural as menstruation and demystify it as a stigma."

"Today, I have girls and boys who disseminate the information to their peers in schools and their neighbours," she added.

"I can challenge boys in any football match," said Natasha Nyaguthi Njoki, 14, a class Eight pupil at Kenyatta Primary School.

Coaching the young boys and girls is making a difference in the surrounding slums as it is inspiring other girls. The coach from Seme in Kisumu County sees this as a significant change in social attitudes toward girls' participation in football.