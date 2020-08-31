South Africa: Landmark Tafelberg Ruling - Western Cape High Court Strikes a Blow Against Apartheid Spatial Planning

analysis

The sale of the Tafelberg site in Cape Town has been a contentious issue in the fight for affordable housing in Cape Town's city centre. On Monday, the Western Cape High Court set aside the sale of the land and told the provincial government and the City to draw up policies that address apartheid legacies in central Cape Town.

On Monday, 31 August, the sale of the Tafelberg property in the Cape Town suburb of Sea Point was reviewed and set aside by the Western Cape High Court. The 1.7 hectare site, just 3.5km outside the Cape Town CBD on the Atlantic Seaboard, has become a bone of contention between activists who want affordable housing within the CBD and two spheres of government who admit no affordable or social housing has been developed in the CBD in the last 25 years.

In March 2017, under then premier Helen Zille, the City-owned site - known as the Tafelberg property - was sold to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School for R135-million. At the time, the province wanted to use the revenue to buy a building for the Western Cape Education Department, but activists instead wanted the 1.7ha site to be used...