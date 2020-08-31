South Africa: Condolences for Surgeon-General Ramlakan

31 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday expressed his condolences to the family and friends of retired South African National Defence Force Surgeon-General, Lieutenant-General Vejay Ramlakan, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 62.

The former Surgeon-General contributed to the liberation of all South Africans as one of the founding members of the United Democratic Front and as a member of the African National Congress' armed wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe.

He also attended to the health of former President Nelson Mandela for a decade.

"My thoughts are with Gen Ramlakan's family, friends, comrades and former colleagues.

"We will remember him not only for his noble contribution in the struggle for liberation, but for the many years of great work as the physician to the father of our nation, former President Mandela. May his soul rest in peace," President Ramaphosa said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.