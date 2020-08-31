South Africa: Arts and Culture Invites Public to Nominate Candidates to Serve On Performing Arts Institutions

31 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Nomination of Candidates to serve on the Councils of the Performing Arts Institutions (PAIs)

In terms of the Cultural Institutions Act, 1998 (Act 119 of 1998), the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa invites members of the performing arts (Playhouses/Theatres) fraternity and the general public to nominate persons to serve as members of Council of the following Performing Arts Institutions (Cultural Institutions):

South African State Theatre (SAST) (Pretorial, Gauteng)

Artscape (Cape Town, WC)

Performing Arts Centre for the Free State (PACOFS) (Bloemfontein, FS)

The Playhouse Company (Durban, KZN)

Nominated candidates should possess a broad understanding and experience in the field of performing arts; arts, culture and heritage (ACT); managerial, financial, legal expertise; marketing and liaison; fundraising; education and cultural/social research; corporate governance, as well as a willingness to render community service. The remuneration of the appointed nominees is in line with the remuneration rates stipulated on the National Treasury guidelines/framework.

Anyone wishing to nominate persons to serve as members of Council of the aforementioned Performing Arts Institutions should submit the following:

A letter containing full names, address and telephone numbers of the nominee, giving reasons for nomination;

Recently updated Curriculum Vitae of the nominee, including three contactable references;

A brief statement signed by the nominee explaining his/her suitability for appointment.

Certified copies of qualifications and ID document.

No nomination will be considered unless all of the above are included. Correspondence will only be entered into with shortlisted candidates. Should you not be contacted within 3 months from the closing date, consider your nomination unsuccessful.

Nominations are to reach the Director-General of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture by 21 September 2020 via post: Private Bag X897 Pretoria 0001 for attention: Ms Lindeka Moeng

Email nominations can be forwarded to lindekam@Dsac.gov.za

Please note that this advert is available on the websites of the DSAC and the performing arts institutions in question.

Mobile enquiries:

Lindeka Moeng

Cell: 066 301 4641

