Ethiopia: Development Challenges in Rural Ethiopia - Damo Genet, Gurage Zone

I had woke up at 5:30 in the morning before I got washed and dressed up. By the time our driver Gedamu rang at my door's bell, I was out right away. It was still dark, as if it were two in the morning. The streets of Addis were deserted except for some stray dogs here and there sniffing around the piles of garbage that have become common sight in Addis these days. We headed for the north of Addis where we had to pick the Development Page Editor of The Ethiopian Herald, Balew Yenealem and the Assistant Editor in Chief of 'The Sun', English Private Weekly, Kibru Kifle. We proceeded in a great hurry as we were told the road to Damo Genet was not of the most reliable ones and even if the distance was only 130 km, it would take us four to five hours to drive there. And our plan being to return the same day, there was no time to waste.

Heading for Alem Gena, via Ayer Tena at the outskirts of Addis, we observed how densely populated even the peripheries of Addis were. My surprise was taken as ignorance of the situation. It was clear that I never passed around there for years. As the ring road ended, there were no proper roads to continue thereafter. As proof that it had rained for a couple of days before, there was water everywhere, gathered in what looked like artificial ponds. The roads were completely worn out and the traffic congestion forced us to drive at human pace while we let pass small cars, trucks, taxis, donkeys, etc.

The morning sun was not coming out because clouds had completely covered the sky and it made it look much earlier than it actually was. At Alem Gena, we turned to the left and picked the road to Butajira. We were now heading to Buii, a small town a 100 km distant from Addis in the South Region, where the entire entourage was supposed to assemble before heading together to the project area. There would be the Damo Genet Community Association hierarchies, the Woreda bosses, reporters of Ethiopia Radio and Ethiopian News Agency, beside of course the Canadian Ambassador who has made available more than half of the fund for the launching of the project and was supposed to lay the foundation stone of the school to be expanded. Canada was giving support to such venture because Dr. Fekadu Gedamu who is the patron of the Association had submitted a project proposal to the embassy to construct with the community participation, a superstructure of six classrooms, digging of potable water facility and baths for the school children. All in all, it was a four hundred thousand Birr project.

Later, we were to learn from the speech the Canadian Ambassador made at the ceremony that Dr. Fekadu Gedamu had met the Ambassador in Ottawa when the former was the Ethiopian Ambassador to Canada and had talked about his mission of contributing to the development of his place of birth i.e. Damo Genet, and Ambassador Schram had promised that he would do all he could to help him. This was then the beginning of the realisation of that dream, a dream that was conceived many years ago and thousands of kilometers away from home.

The road from Alem Gena to Butajira, some 160 km. was being constructed or upgraded (the old road had worn out) by the Chinese (who many say are slow in their work, especially compared to the Japanese Kajima who are going to refurbish the Addis-Goha Tsion road). I was informed that the Debre Markos, Bahir Dar road as well is given to the Chinese and people wonder when it can be ready! And you could see labourers doing some work along the route. Heavy duty machinery like graders, loaders, dosers etc, were seen moving around. As it had rained the days before, the area was muddy and in the routes where the original gravel road had completely been removed, dug away, the ground had become extremely muddy, sticky and slippery.

At one point, around 50 km away from Addis, we saw some heavy duty trucks trapped in the mud, incapacitated from advancing. They were there waiting for the mud to dry! I began to fear that the same lot would befall on us. It would have been a disaster! "Our car is made to overcome such state of affairs very easily," Gedamu boasted, confident. "Don't worry. It is I who is driving." I whispered to Balew "here comes again Gimbichu." I recalled him the day we were drowned by the heavy Gimbichu rains last year and risked to be stranded in Eastern Shoa 85 km from Addis.

Gedamu was driving with confidence but my fear did not die away. As we progressed ahead, more trucks, more Isuzus, were seen stranded on our way! But after a few kilometers, the fear subsided as we encountered gravel road, and evidently the rain there had diminished. I suggested that it was a mistake to come this way when we had the alternative of using the other route, via Debre Zeit, Modjo, Zewai, Butajira Buii. It was about a 100 km more distant, but the road is a nice new highway and there were no risks of mud, and we could drive fast and smooth.

At last, we reached Buii's Chiban Hotel at 9:15 am. The Ambassador and his driver were already there. As we found out that the electric power of the town was interrupted, we asked for coffee to be made using the traditional pot, "Jebena" waiting in the meantime for the rest of the entourage. Our appointment was from 10:15 to 10:30 am. In the meantime, while we were having coffee and chatting, a person from the place approached us and presented the woreda chiefs of education and health bureaus who were ready to attend the ceremony. There were also four policemen ready to escort us in our trip into the countryside.

At 10:35 the group of Legesse (the Admin officer of the Association) came with his team of reporters. In one vehicle they were eight! Then after a few minutes, the rest of the group arrived. We thought to proceed right away but they wanted to have breakfast. Now the mission had taken the right shape, I sighed. Apparently, everything seemed OK, except that we were already trailing an hour behind schedule. When we finally moved towards the site, it was already half-past eleven.

And so the community of people began its journey to Damo Genet. A few kilometers of gravel road and then we turned right into the fields! If anyone had expected roads, they must have been disappointed. In fact, whatever route we passed by, only land cruisers would have made it. No other car would cope with the rough terrain, full of rocks, stones, ups and downs, valleys that seemed to sink us and curves that switched direction immediately showing you the ravines by your side: awe inspiring! I thought of the ravines of the Nile gorge in the North. But there, the roads were much better! 13 km and we passed on creaky community built eucalyptus bridges and passages that were recently prepared. The threat of rain was always there and what was ringing in my mind was that if it rained a bit, we would never come out of that area the same day! In some areas, there was real mud and traversing it was not easy. It needed care and tact of the driver beside the car's qualities to face such incidents. I did not trust (share) the confidence of Gedamu who seemed not to bother at all about the roads as about the imminent rain. I would have been more comfortable with him in city traffic jams rather than rural adventures.

As the group of cars proceeded, we kept in touch by watching each other, but at a certain point the last to come got lost somewhere. We lost sight of it, but we had to proceed all the same. The area is hilly and in fact green and rich with vegetation as the name itself implied, 'genet', i.e. heaven. Characteristic of the area is the tall Enset plantations (false banana, used as staple food for the local community) and the lofty roofs of the Gurage mud houses. Groups of such habitations filled the area.

The Gurage in general are a community where each family is composed of plenty of members. It was a heavily dense area, in terms of population, beyond its capacity to accommodate all those people, and that is why the Gurage are forced to migrate en masse to the urban areas in search of employment. There is the 'push effect', the economic and social problems, which drive entire families, especially the youth to the cities in search of occupation, better prospects, and there is 'the pull effect' of the cities (the apparently better city life, better accommodation, better facilities, more job opportunities) which wink their eyes to the legendary diligence of the Gurage in the cities.

From shoeshine to peddlers along the streets, to owners of small shops and then big enterprises, the Gurage community have this special talent and inclination of flourishing in commerce and business in relatively short time. The most successful and seasoned ones have become famous tycoons, employing hundreds in their enterprises. And there is a general consensus that the Gurage are as industrious as are thrifty with no hesitation to help one another.

The particular feature of the Gurage being very hardworking and ambitious, has pushed them to be very mobile in their life and you would not be surprised to find the Gurage anywhere in Ethiopia engaged in some form of enterprise, beginning from the humblest to the highest echelons. In fact, you would hardly find a Gurage begging, considered a real shame and curse by the community. They have a strong sense of community belongingness, and the first indigenous NGOs were said to be of Gurage origin. They share everything they have and wherever a Gurage comes to the city, he/she never loses contact or sight with the motherland, the original birthplace. Often, they return there and get married to kin, and bear children. And the cycle continues with them coming to the city for work to then return home and put up a family. Some stay six months in the city, six months in the countryside, alternating their residence. Some also invest in their place of birth, taking away gifts and money from the urban areas to the rural lands, during the traditional festivities of Meskel, for the Christians, and Arefa, for the Moslems.

The area where we were supposed to go was almost entirely Christian in faith. In fact, Dr. Fekadu was telling us that there were a plethora of churches and these are areas where you could find a bunch of eucalyptus trees surrounding them. Otherwise, people would cut down the trees for their livelihood, selling them for fuel or construction.

This Sodo woreda is one part of Gurage land. On the other side of the road from Alem Gena, around Wolisso and Wolkite are the so called Sebat Bet Gurage, 'Seven Houses' whose substantial part is of Moslem faith. The Sodo are said to share more traits with the Amhara and Oromo than the rest of the Gurage clans and they have readily intermingled over the years.

Finally, we reached Damo Genet and right at the entrance of the town, we were welcomed by ladies ululating in sign of respect and joy, just as we do it when there is a religious feast and the 'Tabots' are out in religious processions, during 'Meskel' or 'Timket'. Flocks of people began escorting our cars along our way amidst tremendous enthusiasm and warmth. We passed the market place full of people, as it was market day, there was a big crowd.

As we stepped down from our vehicle, we found ourselves engulfed by the sea of people, young and old, all full of warmth and curiosity. Indeed, we needed the police to put things in order and control the overwhelming enthusiasm of the public. The vast majority of the people were adolescents, I observed. Wow, what a population explosion! It was true then I thought that each Gurage family had seven, eight children! When we approached the school we found even more people congesting the area.

There were the elderly by one flank, the priests with their colourful robes chanting traditional praises to the Lord and St. Mary on the other, school students singing still on a third side. There were chairs and tables in front of the audience, ready to accommodate the guests. Balew exclaimed, Wow! It looks just like 'Timket', the epiphany ceremony celebrated in January.

First, welcoming speeches were made by Ato Legesse, the administrator of the woreda, followed by the patron of the Association, Dr. Fekadu. Then we were invited to watch dramas and dances prepared by the school students, because we were waiting for the fourth vehicle with guests yet to arrive. It was now 2 o'clock and the threat of rain was still hovering over our head. I recommended speed in all the things we had to go through. As soon as the last car arrived, we went to lay the cornerstone for the new classes. There was a short ceremony in which Dr. Fekadu and Ambassador Schram spoke. Then there was the visit to the old school premises.

Worn out and dilapidated walls and roofs, floors with scant and creaky furniture. We visited the handicrafts room, the 'library' and other rooms. All the premises needed desperately repair and maintenance. One student approached me and implored us to do something for their library. I thought Ethiopians needed such amenities even in the principal cities, let alone the rural areas where there were barely any roads. People here of course travel to the nearest centre on foot or on a horse back. The terrain is so rough that the only road that brought us to Damo was made by the local community organised by leaders such as Dr. Fekadu, who is regarded there as a head of state, if not prophet.

Finally, a quick closing ceremony was in schedule, but I had to quarrel with the organisers because they wanted it more elaborate. Time was running fast, I complained. According to our schedule, we should have been at Bui at 2:00 pm., but we were still in Damo Genet at 2:30 pm.

To let us go, the elderly could not do it without showering us with the traditional blessings that every Gurage ceremony is usual to end and at the end every one accompanies the prayers and blessings with a choir 'Care' a Gurage term meaning 'amen' or so be it!

The conclusive religious rite was impressive and intense. We should not forget that Ethiopians are in general very devoted to their Creator and religion. But there was still the lunch party: We were invited to eat traditional Gurage food, such as 'Kocho', (Gurage bread made of Enset), 'Gomene', (traditionally prepared cabbage) 'Ayibe', (local made cheese), 'fitfit'(small pieces of bread mixed with hot meat sauce) and 'tibs', (roasted meat), to be concluded with coffee with butter, and 'areke' a distilled liquor. etc. For me the whole process seemed interminable, but it was evident that the people were happy only if we let them do what they had planned. They were very hospitable and no one could put at risk such ceremony. At last, there was also the gift giving ceremony for the Ambassador: A real Enset plant and the Gurage traditional plough!

People in the Ethiopian country side are always so hospitable that they would not let you go without giving you some present, and in this case the guest being someone who came to help them build a school, their joy was beyond any imagination. The trip could be very hard but the psychological and moral reward is tremendous. Ethiopians need thousands of such community projects in which the public are encouraged to actively take part, so that they can fully appreciate the value of their own projects and protect them. In this sense, the Gurage community are very laudable and should be emulated by other communities. No Gurage who has become well off in the urban areas feels too stingy to share his/her wealth and knowhow with his/ her people of origin. This is something that other communities and nationalities should learn from them! They say people should not sit back and wait only for the government to open schools, construct roads or build clinics. Public participation is fundamental and the results could be rewarding.