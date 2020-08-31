Ethiopia: Remembering Veteran Journalist Getachew Tedla H/Giorgis

BY FITSUM GETACHEW

If you had gone around the national stadium and Ghion Pastry inside the heart of Addis, you would have run across Getachew Tedla H/Giorgis running with a sort of a bag on his shoulder always ready for a mission. I distinctly remember when I met him once hurrying to take his transport to go to someplace in a remote part of the country. It was a period that everyone was talking about the 2005 elections. The country was preparing to stage the famous 2005 election when there was great enthusiasm as change was smelt in the air. I asked him where he was heading to and his prompt response was "mission to Oromia to report on the elections". And he immediately run away without being willing to stay with me even if I was anxious to talk to him at length about many things.

Getachew had a great sense of responsibility and commitment for his profession and he would endure any sacrifice for it. In fact, the fact that he stayed in the profession for four decades even having so many alternative avenues in his real professional training as leather expert shows how committed and passionate he was in the profession.

He has been an example to emulate for the current generation of journalists.

Another episode I remember distinctly of Getachew was his focus on the details such as names, places and dates. I remember when I was working as the public affairs director of the Canadian Embassy we had a guest who came from Canada about whom he was to report and he asked me specifically how that name was to be pronounced by them. When I asked him how come he asked when he was a master of French language. His response was that he wanted to know exactly how the person in question wanted it to be pronounced. He could have pronounced it the way he understood it and he did understand very well the language. But, he chose to be sure and never make silly mistakes as we may have noted with a few younger generation journalists who in overconfidence or in a hurry would not mind reading certain names as they thought was fine. But Getachew was so meticulous and I was stunned by this detail.

Getachew Tedla was not a haphazard journalist but one very serious about the details. He would report in any language including French and English besides of course Amharic for which millions of German Radio listeners know him well.

Getachew was also such a social person as well, very pleasant to talk to and I had repeated sessions with him talking in French, Italian and Amharic. He enjoyed conversing with me in Italian telling me that he had stayed in Rome for months where he learned the language. I know that he was a master of French language, not only for reporting but also teaching at Lycee and alliance. A francophone girl once told me that she did not know anyone in Ethiopia who knew French as much as Getachew!

Whenever there were press conferences with international personalities such as heads of state summit in Addis, Getachew Tedla was centre stage inquiring in his elegant French skills and English. He then would report to his channel on Deutchvelle.

A constant figure around his residence in an apartment near Ghion Hotel, Getachew was fondly seen by all his neighbours and acquaintances around that area. He was always with a smile on his face and had several stories to tell.

When I first learnt that he had been to mission in Congo during the Lumumba period, part of the UN mission there, I was amazed because there was nothing that was indicative of him as a military man.

But, I later on learned that he was there from Lycee Gebre Mariam very young and in a capacity as 'interpreter.'

Getachew was liked by his colleagues at Radio Ethiopia where he used to transmit, at Lycee where he taught, at Deutchvelle where he worked for nearly three decades, and around the Stadium where he resided, by all his friends and by admirers throughout the nation for whom he reported. He has definitely mentored so many new recruits below him even though he continued to work until his last breath.

It was only the last few weeks when I did not see him around in his usual hang out at a café near Ghion Hotel that I learned that he was critically ill and that an ambulance had taken him out of his residence some days earlier. I was so sorry that we being in COVID period, I could not go and see him and visit him and chat with him. But in the end there was nothing no one could do and as the bishop at the St. Trinity Cathedral said during his burial Getachew was very spiritual and in the final hours, he showed the usual bravery asking the bishop to pray for his soul and that he was ready to go.

Getachew leaves a huge vacuum in our profession, and he will be missed by us all his friends. But his legacy will endure because he was indeed a true professional. He loved journalism and all his colleagues such as Negash Mohammed from Deutchevelle and the Director-General of the Station witnessed warmly. The Director-General in fact said that Germany had lost its Ethiopian Ambassador. May his soul rest in peace.