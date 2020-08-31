Ethiopia: Cooperatives Union in Input Supply

Utilizing agricultural inputs is taken a viable approach to raise productivity. Selected seeds, fertilizer, herbs and pesticides can be mentioned in this regard. In the drought prone areas sowing drought resistance seeds and using pesticides in disease stricken areas have created tremendous impact in improving yields.

But as compared with other countries, the farming plots covered by various inputs are small. Hence, expanding the area is essential.

Small scale farming which is a dominant feature of the sector uses limited inputs.

Both the private and public institutions are involved in supplying inputs and the mushrooming of cooperative unions during the course of the last three decades now has opened the way to reaching out farmers with subsidized prices.

Abdurahman Haji is the chairman of Galema Farmers Cooperatives Union, which was established in 1992 in the Oromia State Arsi zone of Bekoji town.

As to him, this year his union had supplied 430 thousand quintal fertilizer to the members. Most farmers sowed seeds and those late in sowing did also receive the fertilizer.

The cooperatives union has its own seed reproducing center and so far, it has reproduced 8994 quintal of various seeds. Out of which, 6200 quintal is barely.

He further said that, four types of barely known as Traveler, Ebony, Expeller and H 1963 are supplied to farmers. In addition to this, the union has reproduced 2151 quintal wheat and used its own combiners during the harvest season. It has also brought basic seeds from other institutions such as CDM enterprise, local researchers' organizations and the Oromia seed enterprise.

With regard to pests and herbicides, it has purchased from Oromia Agricultural Federation and Ambasel enterprise.

In addition, it has got basic seeds from Ethiopian and Oromia Seed Enterprises and applied a direct marketing system. Other seed reproducing enterprises also supply their seeds to farmers.

Last year, the union reproduced more seeds. But this year, it faced shortage of barely seeds. And it was unable to get other organizations.

In Arsi zone there are 23 seed reproducing enterprises including Galema Cooperatives Union. The expansion of beer wares in the country has created market opportunities to the barely producing farmers.The Bekoji area is renowned in this regard.

The union is exploiting the opportunities.

The traveler type of barely seed has high demand by farmers.But no sufficient seed is available in the market. Hence, to resolve the problem, purchasing imported seeds has been taken as a way out. And currently the international private company named SOFLET is supplying the seed.

The other specious of barely seed which has high demand by farmers is T- one.It is imported by another foreign company called Baltimore. But the first foreign company which began the importation of seed is Heineken.

As to Abdurahman, replacing foreign companies by local ones as much as possible is essential. Because there are irregularities in supplying the product.Also the companies are governed by their whims rather than by law. In addition, they supply the product below the market price which in turn harms local suppliers.

Moreover, they downplay the quality of locally produced seeds and feed farmers fake information about the local products.

SULUF company is monopolizing the importation of beer barely, while the farmers are in need of seeds, the company recklessly supply it to the breweries.

To change the situation for the better

encouraging local companies such as Ethiopian Selective Seed Organization and the Oromia Seed Enterprise to engage in importation and supply of the product is essential.

The Oromia Agricultural Bureau is the major partner of the union and in time of adversity, it receives support from it.

The union supplies 1/3 of beer barely to breweries allover the country. As to Abdurahman, the objectives of the establishment of the union is supporting farmers.And side by side with supplying seeds, it provides pest and herbicides to farmers in Sebure, Shirka and Bekoji woredas.

It purchases the medicine from the National Cooperatives Federation and Ambasel local private company and supplies it with minimum profit margin to farmers. The tractor and combiner services are also provided to farmers. And in each woredas, it hads opened offices to facilitate the service provision. It has employed agronomists graduated with PHD . In addition, it provides veterinary services and supplies forage to farmers.

Mengistu Tesfa is Director of Agricultural Inputs and Market Directorate at the Ministry of Agriculture. As to him, the supplies of inputs to farmers help to enhance productivity and thereby reduce

poverty in rural parts of the country.

The supply of machinery raises productivity .It as well reduces labor and wastage during harvest.

This cultivation season measures to somehow address delay of inputs is made. There is a plan to cultivate more lands. The Ministry, through its branch offices located in regions, checks whether the supply of inputs is effectively carried out or not.

This year's supply of fertilizer is increased both qualitatively and quantitatively and met 96 percent of its supply plan.

As to him, to raise productivity utilizing inputs such as fertilizer, herb and pesticides and selected seeds effectively is vital. In the year 2012/2013 EC production year, the demand for fertilizer from all regions is 17.2 million quintal. There is 3.2 million quintal in store which is imported last year and additional 14.5 million quintal imported and totally 17.7 million quintal fertilizer is supplied to farmers.

The fertilizers are five types and they are supplied according to the farmers' demand. The purchasing agreement was made last September with three countries and transported to the port of Djibouti by 26 ships and delivered to the Cooperative Unions.