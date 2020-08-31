Western Sahara: Ministerial Delegation Inspects Units Specialized in Combating Smuggling and Organized Crime

30 August 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Liberated Teritories — The ministerial delegation, which is visiting the liberated territories of the Sahrawi Republic as part of the policy of accelerating their development and reconstruction, has arrived at the headquarters of the Special Units on Combating Smuggling and Organized Crime.

This visit comes to discuss means to accelerate the reconstruction of the liberated territories in accordance with the resolutions and recommendations of the 15th Congress of the Polisario Front.

As part of its tour, the delegation inspected the efforts of the units in combating smuggling, devices that were confiscated by the battalion fighters during their patrols, and their achievements on monitoring, follow-up and study that would contribute in the future to reconstruction efforts.

The government delegation is led by Minister of Construction and Reconstruction of the Liberated Territories, Mr. Salem Lebasir, and includes Minister of Transport and Energy, Mr. Salek Baba Hasena, as well as secretaries-general of vital sectors and representatives of ministries and institutions concerned with the policies of the Polisario Front and the Sahrawi state for the reconstruction of the liberated territories.

