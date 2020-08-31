Zimbabwe: Free Computer Training for Rural Communities

THE Government will start providing free computer training to speed up digital growth in rural areas, a senior Government official has said.

The free training will be offered at Community Information Centres which are being established in all the country's districts under a programme that is being spearhead by the Postal and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

In a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Minister Dingimuzi Phuthi at the launch of the Hwange Community Information Centre in Hwange last week (on Thursday), Minister of ICTs, Postal and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said the free training is one of the strategies by the Government to ensure equitable access to digital technologies by all citizens.

"My ministry will, through POTRAZ and other industry players, continue to rollout programmes aimed at ensuring that the rural communities are kept abreast of technological development, especially now when we all need to be kept informed of the different aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Information and Communication Technology is the driving force behind today's digital economy.

"As Government we have come up with a programme that offers free basic computer training at some of the CICs, so that members of the public will learn how to make use of the technologies deployed in their areas. I urge local communities to make use of these training facilities."

The minister encouraged youths to make use of the CIC facilities to sharpen their digital skills and improve their chances to participate in the emerging global digital economy, which offers them employment.

"Yes it is true that the job market is shrinking, but for those with skills in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics,

Machine Learning and Blockchain, the job market is actually expanding.

"Like I said last week in Mashava, knowledge in ICTs is replacing low quality and low income jobs with better quality and more rewarding jobs. I therefore, repeat my call for our youths to take up studies in ICTs so that they can occupy their rightful place in the emerging fourth industrial revolution."

He urged the local community of Hwange and surrounding areas to use the CIC facility to uplift your lives.

"Do not vandalise the equipment or allow it to be vandalised. Guard your CIC jealously as it is your gateway to sustainable community development and personal advancement," Minister Muswere said.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Richard Moyo said the province is grateful for the projects that POTRAZ has carried out so far.

"At the click of a button, our community can now get the latest information not only about the virus, but also about other important issues real-time. This facility will not be used by cyber bullies in their nefarious activities."

POTRAZ deputy director-general Mr Alfred Marisa said the Hwange Community Information Centre is one of the 146 CICs established Zimbabwe.

"To date, 114 of these Community Information Centres are already operational, with 14 of them providing free training in the use of computers to members of the community. Work is currently underway to ensure that all the remaining Community Information Centres are operational by year-end."

He said the CICs concept is to create centres where the community can access and use ICTs to promote their businesses, advance their education and improve their livelihood.