South Africa: Have Your Say On Greenhouse Gas Emissions Guidelines

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries has invited public comments on draft Technical Guidelines for Validation and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHGs).

The invitation for comments was published in Government Gazette 43644 (Notice No. 920) by the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister, Barbara Creecy, on 24 August 2020.

The purpose of the verification guidelines is to support the implementation of the mandatory greenhouse gas reporting regime in South Africa.

South Africa is currently implementing a voluntary mitigation system, focusing on the country's greenhouse gas emission reduction commitments. These are contained in South Africa's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), deposited with United Nations in 2015.

South Africa has committed to mitigating the effects of climate change through the reduction of emissions under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

In terms of the verification guidelines for reporting GHGs under the National Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reporting Regulations (NGERs), the department said certain processes need to be followed to verify the emissions data and submissions made by data providers.

"The guidelines provide further detail required for implementation of Section 11 of the Regulations. This section outlines the legal requirements for verification of information submitted by data providers to the competent authority (the department).

"The proposed guidelines provide direction to the competent authority, data providers and independent verifiers on the verification process for the NGERs, and details the responsibilities of these role players. It applies to all anthropogenic emissions by sources, and removals by sinks," the department explained.

The guidelines also outline:

The structure of the NGERs Verification Programme;

The independent verification process to be followed;

Accreditation requirements of independent verification bodies, and

Important considerations for all role players during the verification process.

"The verification guidelines are intended for use in conjunction with the NGERs and the Methodological Guidelines for Reporting of Greenhouse Gas Emissions," the department said.

Members of the public are invited to submit written representations or comments to the Minister by 24 September 2020.

These can be sent to the following addresses:

By post to The Director-General: Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, for Attention: Mr Jongikhaya Witi, Private Bag X447, Pretoria, 0001

By hand at the ground floor (Reception) of Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Pretoria.

By email GHGReporting@environment.gov.za.

By fax to 086 615 4321.

The document can be accessed on https://www.environment.gov.za/sites/default/files/gazetted_notices/nemaqa_greenhousegasemissions_technicalguideline_g43644gon920.pdf.

Any inquiries in connection with the draft guidelines can be directed to Jongikhaya Witi at 012 399 9048 or 067 417 3831.

"Comments received after the closing date may not be considered," the department said.