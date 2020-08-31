South Africa: Three Corrupt Police Officers Arrested

31 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Detectives from the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit arrested three police officers for alleged corruption, extortion and kidnapping. A police Captain aged 56 and two Warrant Officers aged 39 and 43 will appear at the Durban Magistrate's Court tomorrow, 01 September 2020.

It is alleged that on 5 August 2020, police officers from the National Intervention Unit entered a business premises on North Coast Road in Redhill where they found undocumented employees. They demanded cash from the employer in exchange for him not being arrested. The suspects took him to his room where he kept cash and took a sum of money from him. They demanded more money from the man and took him to a bank to withdraw cash. The man informed the bank manager of what had transpired. The bank manager contacted local police as the victim managed to flee in an e-hailing taxi. A case was opened at the Greenwood Park police station and assigned to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has welcomed the arrest. "Corrupt police officers should know by now that their days are numbered. Our Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit is closing in on them and it is only a matter of time when they will all be behind bars," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.