South Africa: Three Corrupt Police Officers Arrested

press release

Detectives from the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit arrested three police officers for alleged corruption, extortion and kidnapping. A police Captain aged 56 and two Warrant Officers aged 39 and 43 will appear at the Durban Magistrate's Court tomorrow, 01 September 2020.

It is alleged that on 5 August 2020, police officers from the National Intervention Unit entered a business premises on North Coast Road in Redhill where they found undocumented employees. They demanded cash from the employer in exchange for him not being arrested. The suspects took him to his room where he kept cash and took a sum of money from him. They demanded more money from the man and took him to a bank to withdraw cash. The man informed the bank manager of what had transpired. The bank manager contacted local police as the victim managed to flee in an e-hailing taxi. A case was opened at the Greenwood Park police station and assigned to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has welcomed the arrest. "Corrupt police officers should know by now that their days are numbered. Our Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit is closing in on them and it is only a matter of time when they will all be behind bars," he said.