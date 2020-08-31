South Africa: Forty-Four People Arrested After Contravening the Disaster Management Act

press release

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are once again appealing to members of the public to refrain from hosting gatherings that are in contravention of the Disaster Management Act. This is after a large number of residents in the province were arrested for various contraventions during operations conducted over the weekend.

On Saturday night, 29 August 2020, Winterton SAPS, SANDF, Public Order Police and Okhahlamba Traffic Department conducted an intelligence driven multi-disciplinary operation in the Winterton CBD following information of a party that was taking place. Forty-four people were arrested and they all received fines of R500 each. A case for convening a gathering in contravention of the Disaster Management Act was opened against the convenor of the bash, who was also arrested. Law enforcement agencies also impounded 23 vehicles that were used by the culprits.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has welcomed the continued clampdown on lawlessness. "Citizens are once again urged to comply with the regulations of the Disaster Management Act as police operations intensify across the province," he added.