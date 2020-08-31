South Africa: Community Warned of Vehicle Scam

press release

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are cautioning members of the community not to fall prey to vehicle fraud schemes. Currently detectives have noticed that there is a trend of criminals in Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas operating a vehicle fraud scheme.

It is alleged that the fraudsters call themselves "Izy Motors" and advertise vehicles for sale on social media especially on Facebook. They request interested parties to deposit payment through e-Wallet to secure the vehicle. They indicate that arrangements will be made for the vehicle to be delivered by truck from Gauteng to the complainant's residence but it is never delivered as promised. The seller then avoids all further contact with the purchaser.

The community is urged to verify the authenticity of the dealership before agreeing to purchase a vehicle. It is believed that several cases have been reported at various police stations in the province. Anyone who is a victim of a similar crime or who knows of criminals with the same modus operandi is urged to contact Colonel Narayan on 082 411 5272 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.