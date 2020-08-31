South Africa: Community Warned of Vehicle Scam

31 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are cautioning members of the community not to fall prey to vehicle fraud schemes. Currently detectives have noticed that there is a trend of criminals in Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas operating a vehicle fraud scheme.

It is alleged that the fraudsters call themselves "Izy Motors" and advertise vehicles for sale on social media especially on Facebook. They request interested parties to deposit payment through e-Wallet to secure the vehicle. They indicate that arrangements will be made for the vehicle to be delivered by truck from Gauteng to the complainant's residence but it is never delivered as promised. The seller then avoids all further contact with the purchaser.

The community is urged to verify the authenticity of the dealership before agreeing to purchase a vehicle. It is believed that several cases have been reported at various police stations in the province. Anyone who is a victim of a similar crime or who knows of criminals with the same modus operandi is urged to contact Colonel Narayan on 082 411 5272 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.