South Africa: Maclear SAPS Women and Role Players Conclude

press release

Maclear, Defeating gender-based violence requires a collective approach and on Friday, 28 August 2020, SAPS female members attached to Maclear and their partners embarked on an awareness campaign to empower young girls.

The organiser, Mrs Sitemela from Mbulunga E company, East Londen partnered with the SAPS, Dept of Health, Dept of Education, Church ministries and NGO's in town.

Capt Ngayi, Sgt Mampintsha, Cst Tomose, D/Cst Magawu, AC Mkango and AC Vunguvangu represented the SAPS.

Three different sessions were held; one at Nolufefe primary school and two sessions, one during the morning for the Methodist primary school and the afternoon for the Umthawelanga SSS. This was done in compliance to the Disaster Management Act.

The different speakers empowered the young girls for the future. Dept of Health explained the changes that will occur in their bodies and how they must look after themselves. The SAPS explained that they must never be a victim but speak out on gender-based violence. There is also different career opportunities within the SAPS if you focus on your studies.

The guest speaker Mrs Sitemela originally from Maclear shared a powerful message of sharing and that you can become anything you want if you work hard and put your mind to it. She decided to plough back into the community and sponsored sanitary towels to all the girls.

She also explained that after you succeeded in life that you must never forget the community where you come from, you are also educated for your community and not only for yourself.

The day was truly a very big success empowering young girls in this challenging times.

The "QUEENROSE SPAR" is also thanked for the packed lunches prepared for the girls.

The acting District Commissioner Brigadier Rudolph Adolph commended the ladies on this successful awareness campaign. Thank you to our partners for the support and assistance in reaching a common goal to empower and to keep our children safe.