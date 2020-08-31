South Africa: Public Works Launches Database to Help Fight Unemployment

31 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has launched a database for unemployed youth, professionals and artisans throughout the country.

Launched on Monday, the database, which is District Development Model based, will be used to capture and store information on these unemployed groups to find out the country's available capacity to deliver on Integrated Infrastructure Projects in the specific areas.

"The DPWI unemployed database is aimed at supporting government's infrastructure priorities for economic growth beyond COVID-19. The database will be used in different projects by prioritising available registered people in that district where the project is being implemented.

"Preference will be given to females of all races. Registration on the database is online on the DPWI website and will be continuous without a closing date," said DPWI spokesperson Thami Mchunu.

The district model was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019 and is aimed at accelerating, aligning and integrating service delivery under a single development plan.

Mchunu said the database will be per district or metro that is developed jointly by national, provincial and local government, as well as business, labour and the community in each district.

Mchunu said the development approach ensures that planning and spending across the three spheres of government is integrated and aligned, and that each district or metro plan is developed with the interests and input of communities taken into account upfront.

During the active stages of the Infrastructure Strategic Projects, Mchunu said those recruited from the Unemployed Youth Database will also get on-the-job training opportunities, including Work Integrated Learning Programme for National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (NATED) students and university of technology students, who require experiential training to obtain their qualification.

It will also include graduate internship to expose graduates to work experience to strengthen employment opportunities, trade certification for construction trades and candidacy programmes towards Built Environment Professional Registration, among others.

"Qualified professionals and artisans will be registered for job opportunities within the Infrastructure Strategic Projects," Mchunu said.

For registration, applicants must go to www.publicworks.gov.za and click on 'Programmes DPWI Unemployed Database for Infrastructure Skills'.

