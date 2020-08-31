South Africa: An Off Duty Police Sergeant Shot and Killed in Langa

30 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Western Cape Provincial Management expressed their shock at the murder of a police member in Langa on Saturday night. Heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Sergeant Abongile Mayile aged 39 were conveyed.

The off-duty Sergeant was stationed at Athlone SAPS and worked at supply chain management environment.

According to reports, SAPS members received a complaint regarding a shooting incident on 29 August 2020, at about 18:58, at Malamba Way, Settlers, Langa. On their arrival they found the member lying on his back with a gunshot wound to the head. He died on the scene due to injuries sustained.

A murder case has been instituted by the Hawks.

Any person who can assist us with information regarding the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.