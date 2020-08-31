South Africa: An Off Duty Police Sergeant Shot and Killed in Langa

press release

The Western Cape Provincial Management expressed their shock at the murder of a police member in Langa on Saturday night. Heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Sergeant Abongile Mayile aged 39 were conveyed.

The off-duty Sergeant was stationed at Athlone SAPS and worked at supply chain management environment.

According to reports, SAPS members received a complaint regarding a shooting incident on 29 August 2020, at about 18:58, at Malamba Way, Settlers, Langa. On their arrival they found the member lying on his back with a gunshot wound to the head. He died on the scene due to injuries sustained.

A murder case has been instituted by the Hawks.

Any person who can assist us with information regarding the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially.