Kenya: How Kenya Railways Is Revamping Commuter Rail Transport

The Nairobi Commuter Rail (NCR) Service was introduced in 1992 as an addition to the long distance passenger services on the meter gauge line. It covered four routes: From Nairobi to Limuru, Thika, Kitengela and Embakasi Village.

With growth in the population around the city, the need arose to revamp the NCR to create a modern vibrant service to facilitate movement of people. Subsequently, Kenya Railways built three modern stations in 2012. These were Makadara, Imara Daima and Syokimau Stations.

In March 2016, the World Bank approved Kenya Railway's NCR master plan to guide the establishment of a mass rail transport system with intermodal facilities in the Nairobi Metropolitan region. This is part of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Improvement Project (NaMSIP).

Already, 10 new stations are under construction as part of this plan. They include Kikuyu, Embakasi Village, Dandora, Mwiki, Githurai, Kahawa, Ruiru, Pipeline, Athi River and Donholm. Most of the stations are near completion.

Additionally, 40 sleeper coaches have been rehabilitated and converted into modern commuter coaches with automated ticketing systems.

The NCR is expected to attract a substantial proportion of the 1.5 million people who commute into Nairobi City Central Business District (CBD) every day, and make commuting easier.

Just park and ride

The new stations will operate on a park and ride model, which is similar to Syokimau, Imara Daima and Makadara stations. The current network carries an average of 20,000 commuters on weekdays through lines originating from Nairobi Central station to Ruiru via Dandora, Githurai and Kahawa; to Syokimau via Makadara and Imara Daima; to

Embakasi Village via Pipeline and Donholm; and to Kikuyu via Kibera and Dagorreti. Additionally, a daily link train ferries passengers to and from the Nairobi Terminus and the CBD.

A modern hub for you

The Nairobi Central Station is a hub for all commuter trains. To increase its attractiveness to users, some of the following initiatives have been completed while others are ongoing:

Modernisation of the station building and platform, with painting, restoration of the facade, refurbishment and waterproofing of the roofs, and construction of walls and fences to eliminate ticket evasion points.

Improving comfort to users and employees through renovation of workplaces, placement of floor rendering that is suitable for huge circulation areas, installation of new furniture for the public, such as benches, fixing of an adequate lighting system, modernisation of hydrosanitary facilities and construction of new ones.

Providing for Platform 1, an access ramp that is easy and fast to allow boarding at train floor level.

Expanding the fare collection system by adding electronic turnstiles.

Improving accessibility to and movement at the station with construction of sidewalks, street lighting and drainage.

Improving inter-modal transfer facilities between train station users and matatu commuters, as well as non-motorised transport users.

Revamped Nairobi-Laikipia line

Meanwhile, the Nairobi-Laikipia railway line has been revamped. The Laikipia county government is banking on the new service to transform its tourism and mining sectors.

The 240km railway line was last used in the late 1990s. Therefore, the recent arrival of train wagons at the Nanyuki terminus gave the residents renewed hope that an efficient and more affordable mode of transport to and from Nairobi had once again become a reality.

Nanyuki, the main commercial centre of Laikipia, is now poised to become a major transport and logistics hub, serving adjacent counties and those in the northern frontier like Isiolo and Marsabit.

The revival of the railway is also expected to reduce the cost of transporting agricultural produce, ease pressure on the Nairobi-Nyeri-Nanyuki highway, spur industrial growth and create jobs.

On the tourism front, the new hotels that are springing up stand to benefit. The latest entrants are high-end luxury hotels firm Elewana, which has added Lodo Springs Hotels as its 15th establishment. The new facility is located in the 57,000-acre Loisaba Conservancy owned by America's The Nature Conservancy.

Mugie Conservancy has also opened Governors Camp Hotel.

Other key investments in county's tourism landscape include a Ksh1 billion hotel coming up on a 200-acre piece of land at Ilng'wesi Group Ranch in Laikipia North and a new 48-room hotel in Nyahururu town.

"With the resumption of operations along the Nairobi-Nanyuki railway, we expect better prospects in terms of growth," says County Trade and Tourism executive Nicholas Biwott.

