Tanzania: Brewer's Clean Water Project Benefits Rural Areas

31 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

SERENGETI Breweries Limited (SBL) has made significant strides in supporting government efforts to increase access to safe water and sanitation facilities in order to reduce waterborne diseases to community.

According to SBL Corporate Relations Director, John Wanyancha, the brewer considers water to be key in the country's future prosperity and that's why it has always been ready to collaborate with the government and other partners in facilitating the country's access to safe and clean water.

"SBL has a policy commitment towards the wellbeing of communities in the country with Water of Life (WOL) being one of our four priority areas that our company has defined in its objective to provide social support to improve the social welfare of Tanzanians", says Wanyancha, describing other priority areas as, provision of Skills for Life, Environmental Sustainability and Promotion of Responsible Drinking.

For example, since 2010 to date, SBL has partnered with WaterAid and Amref to commission a total of 18 boreholes across the country with the main focus being the neediest areas that had hitherto been deprived of this critical resource.

And of recently as the whole world navigates the novel Covid-19 pandemic, a major spotlight has been on the availability of water to all, considering that the liquid is not only vital for all known forms of life but it now serves as a critical and essential element in combating the ruinous scourge.

During these life-threatening times, health experts have touted hygiene as being the single most important requirement that will save humanity against an imminent Apocalypse wrought by the viral disease.

Besides other equally important requirements such as strict adherence to the laid-down health guidelines and protocols such as the use of personal preventive equipment (PPEs), frequent hand-washing with soap and water remains the most crucial, yet simple-to-apply preventive measure-with water being the catalyst and the fulcrum around which the entire hygienic standards revolve.

In the recent past, the Tanzanian government, organizations and other players at many levels, have been working hard to end what has been labelled in some quarters as 'Water Crisis'-in order to ensure that clean and safe water is available to all.

The SBL for example, has been providing the missing link in commissioning water projects that are now supplying clean and safe water to millions of Tanzanians.

He said SBL's water projects collectively provide water to an estimated 2 million people-freely providing safe water to drink and for other domestic chores and most importantly, enabling Tanzanians to engage in basic hygiene practices like regular hand-washing, which is fundamental to maintaining health, especially this time of Covid-19 crisis.

"Our projects, besides directly helping the communities, have had ripple effects on the neighbouring institutions such as the Karatu project that has been expanded to serve four schools and a dispensary as well as the Pasua project in Moshi that also serves three secondary schools and a nearby public market," he said.

He adds that the boreholes, which are strategically drilled near the brewer's agri-business locations, also provide irrigation water to over 400 farmers whom SBL supports to boost their production-also provide water that ensures constant supply of the commodity to the beer-maker's three brewing plants located in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Moshi.

Popularly known as Water of Life (WOL), SBL's water projects are a major boost to the government's efforts in providing water to all Tanzanians through its self-imposed target of bringing clean water within easy reach of all the country's 57 million people by 2025.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.