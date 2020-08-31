Tanzania: Invest in Health, Safety Issues-Moshi DC

MOSHI District Commissioner Mwangi Kundya has asked employers in the district to invest in areas of health and safety at their workplaces to increase production, particularly industries.

Mr Kundya was speaking on behalf of the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghw'ira over the weekend during a launch of the campaign called Vision Zero aimed at reduced accidents at workplaces.

"If investors or employers could give priority to matters of health and safety at their workplaces they would protect their employees, a move which would as a result increase efficiency and production," he stated.

Speaking on behalf of OSHA Chief Executive Secretary, Director of safety and health, Eng Alex Ngata, stated that the training conducted for employers meant to equip them with knowledge over safety and health at workplaces in order to avoid accidents.

He said such training has already been conducted in other regions such as Morogoro, Dodoma, Mwanza, Mbeya and Arusha.

"In this training we also get chance to hear from employers over challenges they face in implementing regulations and laws guiding health and safety at workplaces," he said.

On his part, Executive Officer of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) in Kilimanjaro region, Mr Boniface Mariki, said the training was helpful for their daily activities.

Commenting, OSHA's Head of Legal Department, Ms Joyce Mwambungu, said in the current financial year the authority targets to create more awareness to its stakeholders over issues of health and safety at workplaces in order to address challenges over implementing the law.

She said the authority has done many improvements and continues to do so in order to create a better environment for doing business and investment.