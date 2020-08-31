Tanzania: Nit to Establish Centre of Excellence in Dodoma

31 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The National Institute of Transport (NIT) has acquired 892 acres in Dodoma Region for establishing the Centre of Excellence in Rail Transport and Technology.

Speaking with members of NIT Governing Council, NIT Rector, Prof Zacharia Mganilwa, said the centre would be responsible for conducting training (long and professional programmes), research and consultancy in rail transport.

"The centre of excellence will also act as a house of innovations in rail transport and technology, including a coach and wagons design, manufacturing, repairs and maintenance activities," Prof Mganilwa said.

He added: "NIT has divided rail transport into two major groups based on the training nature and delivery approach. These are rail transport management and rail transport engineering."

On existing programmes in rail transport management, Prof Mganilwa said NIT had established MSc in Logistics and Transport Management (Rail Transport), Postgraduate Diploma in Rail Transport Management (PGDRTM), Postgraduate Diploma in Transport Economics (PGDTE) and Bachelor Degree in Logistics and Transport management (Rail Transport).

Other programmes are Diploma in Logistics and Transport Management, Bachelor's Degree in Road and Rail Transport Logistics Management, Diploma Road and Rail Transport Logistics Operations and Postgraduate Diploma in Transportation Engineering (PGDTE).

Speaking on the occasion of visiting TRC, Mr Mganilwa said: "Minister for Works, Transport and Communications Isack Kamwelwe in December last year during the launch of NIT Governing Council directed the council to visit all institutions under its ministry to see how we can help them in human resources development."

He added: "TRC and the Governing Council have agreed to strengthen the relationship between the two parts while discussing human resource as a challenge in the railway profession."

Mr Mganilwa insists: "Tanzania is facing a shortage of professionals in rail transport. NIT is going to start producing professionals in this area."

In another development, the NIT Governing Council had an opportunity to visit the modern railway construction project (SGR) from Dar es Salaam to Kilosa.

During the visit, the governing council witnessed various stages of construction, including the construction of bridges and tunnels.

Members of the Governing Council were pleased with the work done by the government under the strong leadership of President John Magufuli, while commending TRC for overseeing the mega project in collaboration with local and foreign companies.

For his part, TRC Director General Masanja Kadogosa said: "NIT has done a lot in supporting the railway industry in the country by producing skilled labour in transport. With this point of view, half of our workers have trained at NIT."

