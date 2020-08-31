Mozambique: Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 23

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Health on Sunday announced another death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This is the 23rd known death from the disease in Mozambique, and the second death over the past weekend.

According to a Ministry press release, the victim was a 46 year old Mozambican man who was admitted to Maputo Central Hospital last Tuesday, suffering from a serious respiratory illness. He was immediately tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, and the positive result became available on Friday.

He was immediately transferred to the Covid-19 isolation ward in the Polana Canico general hospital. Here his condition worsened, and he was declared dead on Saturday afternoon.

The release announced that, since the first case was diagnosed, on 22 March, 94,696 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,698 in the previous 24 hours. 1,298 of these were tested in public facilities, and 400 in private laboratories.

As usual, the private laboratories only tested samples from two provinces, Cabo Delgado (211) and Maputo city (189). Of all the samples tested, 538 were from Maputo city, 253 from Cabo Delgado, 239 from Tete, 175 from Niassa, 161 from Nampula, 151 from Inhambane, 139 from Maputo province, 27 from Gaza, 10 from Sofala, three from Manica and two from Zambezia.

1,637 of these tests gave negative results, and 61 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique since the start of the pandemic to 3,821.

60 of the new cases are Mozambicans and one is a Nepalese citizen. 42 are men or boys and 19 are women or girls. Two are children under the age of 15, and two are over 65 years old.

30 were from Maputo city, nine from the neighbouring city of Matola, and 12 were from Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado. There were six cases from Nampula city, two from Tete city, one from the Niassa provincial capital of Lichinga, and one from the Inhambane district of Massinga.

In line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all the new cases are now in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

In the same 24 hour period, a further 22 patients made a complete recovery from Covid-19, 16 of them in Maputo province, and six in Cabo Delgado. This brings the total number of recoveries to 2,100 (slightly less than 55 per cent of all positive cases diagnosed).

As of Sunday, the geographical breakdown of all 3,821 positive cases by the provinces where they were diagnosed was as follows: Maputo city, 1,340; Maputo province, 697; Cabo Delgado, 595; Nampula, 524; Gaza, 170; Sofala, 153; Inhambane, 89; Manica, 77; Tete, 76; Zambezia, 60; Niassa, 40.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 3,821 confirmed cases, of which 2,100 have made a complete recovery and 1,694 are active cases. 27 Covid-19 patients have died, 23 of the disease itself, and four from other causes.