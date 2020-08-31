Zimbabwe: Jailed Zimbabwe Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Gravely Ill - Personal Doctor Attending to Him

New Zimbabwe
Hopewell Chin'ono arrives at the Harare Magistrates' Court on Wednesday July 22, 2020.
31 August 2020
Radio France Internationale
By Laura Angela Bagnetto

A lawyer representing jailed Zimbabwean freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said via social media on Monday that Chin'ono is ill and is awaiting a doctor visit in prison.

"I have just visited Hopewell Chin'ono at Chikurubi Maximum Security prison and can confirm that he is unwell," wrote human rights lawyer Doug Coltart on twitter.

I have just visited Hopewell Chin'ono at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison and can confirm that he is unwell. We have alerted his private doctor who will be attending to him immediately and we will act accordingly based on the medical assessment and advice. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

- Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) August 31, 2020

Coltart did not indicate what Chin'ono was suffering from, but that his doctor would be there shortly to attend to his patient.

"We will act accordingly based on the medical treatment and advice," he added.

Chin'ono is being represented by a team of lawyers, including Coltart and Beatrice Mtetwa.

Chin'ono was arrested on 20 July along with opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume. He has been denied bail three times after being charged with incitement to participate in public violence.

Zimbabwe journalist Chin'ono bail hearing changed as lawyer demands his chains removed

Zimbabwe's 'biased' judiciary will trigger new street protests: analyst

Chin'ono uncovered an alleged government scandal in Covid-19 tenders, leading to the sacking of Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.