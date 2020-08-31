Namibia and India Talk Business

MORE than 300 companies and business people from Namibia and India last week came together to explore business opportunities and find areas of common interest.

The online business event was organised by India's high commission in the capital in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry, supported by the Namibian Investment Centre and India-Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking on behalf of the Namibian Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, Lucia Ipumbu and Michael Humavindu welcomed Indian companies to do business in Namibia, and the Namibia Investment Centre made a presentation on Namibia's investment climate.

Focus areas for the online business occasion were pharmaceuticals and healthcare, agriculture and irrigation, power and energy, as well as mining and infrastructure.

Senior representatives of Indian companies Cipla (pharma), Transrail Lighting (power and energy), Apollo Hospitals (healthcare), Jain Irrigation Systems (agriculture and irrigation), Vedanta Zinc International (mining) and Kibwe Engineering (infrastructure) also made sector-specific presentations.

The high commissioner of India to Namibia, Prashant Agrawal, said in addition to showcasing the best and leading Indian companies in their respective fields, the high commission was also focussing on helping small and medium enterprises.

Agrawal also appealed to the Namibian trade ministry to soothe some of the trade obstacles in the availability of Indian medicine and pharmaceutical products in Namibia, so that quality products are available to Namibian consumers at affordable prices.

It is understood the Indian high commission would again be organising similar sector-specific online business-to-business meetings in the coming days.

Interested parties can contact comm.windhoek@mea.gov.in for more information.