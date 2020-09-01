Rwanda: Corporate Moves - Bank of Kigali Hires New Chief Digital Officer

1 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

Bank of Kigali has appointed Obinna Ukwuani as Chief Digital Officer replacing Regis Rugemanshuro who was appointed to head Rwanda Social Security Board in February this year.

The position among other things involves leading the Digital Factory division for product innovation and development in digital banking. Obinna commenced work in June.

The division is responsible for innovation such as Ikofi, a digital wallet that offers financial services with a focus on Rwandan farmers, agro-dealers, Agri-businesses and other players in the agricultural ecosystem

Obinna bring to the bank experience from entrepreneurial ventures in software, agricultural processing, and education among others.

Prior to joining Bank of Kigali, Obinna worked with Paystack, a tech startup involved in facilitating payments.

He holds a degree in Economics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.