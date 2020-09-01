Rwanda: Corporate Moves - Bank of Kigali Hires New Chief Digital Officer

Bank of Kigali has appointed Obinna Ukwuani as Chief Digital Officer replacing Regis Rugemanshuro who was appointed to head Rwanda Social Security Board in February this year.

The position among other things involves leading the Digital Factory division for product innovation and development in digital banking. Obinna commenced work in June.

The division is responsible for innovation such as Ikofi, a digital wallet that offers financial services with a focus on Rwandan farmers, agro-dealers, Agri-businesses and other players in the agricultural ecosystem

Obinna bring to the bank experience from entrepreneurial ventures in software, agricultural processing, and education among others.

Prior to joining Bank of Kigali, Obinna worked with Paystack, a tech startup involved in facilitating payments.

He holds a degree in Economics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.