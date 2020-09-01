Kenya: Mwachiro, Aduda Present Nomination Papers, Musonye, Nyamweya Skip Deadline

Nairobi — Herbert Mwachiro and Lordvick Aduda were among those who presented their nomination papers on the deadline day for candidates wishing to vie for the Football Kenya Federation presidential set ahead of the October 17 elections.

Aduda who was one of the most vocal in criticizing the process seemed to have toned down, saying the contentious eligibility rules were amended and hence no reason to dispute the process.

However, former president Sam Nyamweya and former CECAFA Secretary General Nicholas Musonye skipped the deadline for presenting nomination papers.

"We still have so many things we do not agree with in this electoral process and that is why we will not be part of it. We are planning to go to the Sports Disputes Tribunal and we will give more details tomorrow," Musonye said in a response to Capital Sports.

Journalist Boniface Osano and former AFC Leopards chair Dan Mule also presented their nomination papers as they look to unseat incumbent Nick Mwendwa who did not need to present his papers as he had already done so before the elections were cancelled.

The Sports Tribunal had cancelled the elections in March over the eligibility rules, after giving an okay to the entire process that included the electoral board's re-composition.

FIFA however gave an okay for the Federation to re-organize the polls with the Electoral Board in turn amending the eligibility rules that made it easier for anyone to vie.

Meanwhile, former Nyanza National Executive Committee member Tom Alila also presented his papers and will vie for the same seat, but for the Nairobi region.

Issac Macharia also also presented his papers for the same seat while former Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo presented her papers for the National Executive Committee women's representative seat.

The Board will on Tuesday and Wednesday verify the list of candidates for the national seats and open a window of appeals between September 4-10.

The final list of candidates for national office and the Executive Committee will be published on September 11.

The County Elections are scheduled for September 19 with the elected officials then cleared to vote in the October 17 national polls.