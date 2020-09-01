Kenya: Govt Launches Nairobi's Sh11 Billion Sewerage Improvement Program

Nairobi — The Government has launched the second phase of Nairobi River Sewerage Improvement Program set to be completed in 2023.

The launch follows the successful implementation of the first phase which increased sanitation coverage from 40 per cent in 2012 to 48 per cent by 2017 for improved public health and sustainable environment.

Funded by the Government of Kenya, the African Development bank and the French

Development Agency to a tune of Sh11 billion, the second phase will contribute to the realization of Kenya's Big Four Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goal 6 which has committed to ensure universal and equitable access to safe and affordable water for all, access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and an end to open defecation by 2030.

Speaking during the launch, the acting Director-General of the African Development Bank Nnenna Nwabufo said that the project seeks to improve access, quality, availability and

sustainability of wastewater services in Nairobi City with a view of contributing to the

restoration of Nairobi rivers.

"The planned investment will enhance the provision of reliable, safe, and sustainable urban

sanitation services in Nairobi City with a view of contributing to improved access and

increased economic activities," Nnenna said.

The Water Secretary Eng. S.A.O. Alima said that the project will expand access to sewerage

services, improve fecal sludge management, eliminate pollution of Nairobi Rivers and protect

them as alternative water sources through construction of secondary reticulation networks

and last mile connections.

"I am glad to note that the completed investments have had a positive impact on the city of

Nairobi by increasing the sanitation coverage to remarkable levels. We appreciate the

continued cooperation with the Bank in the various water and sanitation programs under

implementation throughout the country." Eng. Alima said.

Speaking on behalf of the National Treasury, Makori said that the Government has met

all the conditions for loan effectiveness and the implementing agency has received no

objection for advance procurement.

"So far, the financing agreements and the subsidiary loan agreements have been signed

between National Treasury and AfDB. The Government has provided Sh2 billion in the

budget for the 2020/2021 financial year and the project is now ready for implementation," Makori added.

Eng. Michael Thuita, the Chief Executive Officer at Athi Water Works Development Agency

(AWWDA) which is the implementing agency said that the project will see the rehabilitation and construction of wastewater treatment facilities, construction of 220km of sewer

reticulation network including faecal sludge management infrastructure, and construction of

50 ablution blocks and rehabilitation of 50 ablution blocks in Nairobi informal settlements.

"The project will build on the gains made in NaRSIP Phase I to increase sewerage coverage

from the current 48% to 70% by 2023 and provide 12,000 new household sewer connections,

serving approximately 500,000 residents of Nairobi. We are committed to ensuring that the

project is delivered on time and at the best value for money," he noted.