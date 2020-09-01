Kenya/Zambia: Tusker Skipper Otieno Nabbed By Zambian Side Napsa Stars

Nairobi — Tusker FC skipper and top scorer Timothy Otieno is set to complete a move to Zambian side Napsa Stars, joining his former teammate at Gor Mahia Shabaan Odhoji at the Lusaka based side.

Tusker Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny has confirmed talks are at an advanced stage with the Zambian outfit.

"We have been in talks and possibly we will complete everything by close of business on Monday," Obiny told Capital Sports.

Tusker head coach Robert Matano has also said he is aware of Otieno's imminent exit from the Ruaraka-based club and has wished him the best, priding in guiding him to a top-scoring 201-20 season.

The forward who has also played for Posta Rangers is in Lusaka to close the talks and sign a deal to become an official Napsa player.

"Napsa has given me a better offer than what I had at Tusker and the fact that they will also play in CAF competitions next season, played a huge role in my decision to sign for the club," Otieno told Nation Sport.

Napsa who finished second in the Zambian Premier League will make their debut in continental football next season as they will play in the CAF Confederations Cup.

At Napsa, Otieno will compete for a starting role with former Southampton FC forward Emmanuel Mayuka who joined the club at the start of the season.