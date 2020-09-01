Kenya: Dennis Mwanja for Kenya Sevens Job?

31 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — KCB RFC sevens coach and former Kenya international Dennis Mwanja is a step closer from being named as the Shujaa head coach, according to sources at the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Mwanja is one of the local coaches who had applied for the job after the Union parted ways with New Zealander Paul Feeney who had returned home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in April.

"Majority of the board have settled on Mwanja and the announcement is imminent anytime soon," the Capital Sports source stated.

Former coaches Paul Murunga and Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu had also applied, but the latter was weighed down by the happenings at the Paris leg of the World Sevens Series in 2018 when the players concealed the Brand Kenya logo from their jerseys as protest for non-payment.

Former assistant coach Kevin 'Bling' Wambua did not apply for the role.

Mwanja, a former Shujaa assistant coach led KCB to the national sevens series circuit last year.

