Nigeria: I Have a Lot to Render the Nigeria Music Industry - Halfabar

30 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

He is a Sensational Music Artist, Business magnate, realtor, investor and the Chief Executive Officer of Strong Eye Records, a music record label that offer upbringing of the upcoming artist to superstar in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

He was born in United State of America July 29, 1982 Into the family of Mr and Mrs Jasper and Angela Ezeigbo. He is from Umuahia, Abia State.

He attended Independence Layout at Enugu during his primary session and later moved to Army Day for his secondary school

He also attended Paint branch High School USA, Duval high School USA, PGCC College USA. Halfabar is a goal oriented entrepreneur, songwriter & a rapper.

He sees the likes of Jay z, and Rick Ross as his role models. He also started his career in the year 2011.

When asked what motivated him into music as @half_a_bar said "What motivated me to do Music, it started as a hobby, I enjoyed doing it till friends and family started forcing me to take it serious.

When the sonorous voice singer was asked to described his style of music and his views about the music industry, he said "Music is another crude oil if we have more investors like me. Aside the fact that I'm a versatile artiste, I'm also a music video director and I also have a record label where I invest in other talents too. Meek Mile, Jay z, and Rick Ross remains my role models".

