South Africa: Eskom to implement Stage 2 Loadshedding From 12:00 until 22:00 as Power System is Severely Constrained

Pixabay
(file photo)
1 September 2020
Eskom
press release

Eskom regrets to inform the public that due to a severely constrained generation system as a result of multiple unit breakdowns, it has become necessary to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 12:00 to 22:00 today. Ten generation units at seven power stations suffered breakdowns in the last 48 hours.

A generator each broke down at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo, Matla power stations, while two units each at Majuba, Camden and Tutuka power stations also broke down. This, together with the need to conserve emergency generation reserves, necessitates that loadshedding be implemented in order to protect the integrity of the system.

Unplanned breakdowns stand at 11 665MW of capacity, adding to the 4 558MW currently out on planned maintenance.

Any further deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the escalation of loadshedding at short notice.

As the aged generation infrastructure is unreliable and volatile, this constrained power system is expected to persist for the rest of the week.

We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of loadshedding.

